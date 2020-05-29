SASKATOON -- After a few days of showers and cooler temperatures, things heat up for the final weekend of May.

The daytime high Friday will flirt with the 20 degree mark, with a mix of sun and cloud. Things warm up Saturday and peak Sunday, with a high of 28 as we wrap up May.

Hold onto your hat on Sunday though, as winds could hit 50 km/h.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 19

Evening: 14

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 28