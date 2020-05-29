Sun, cloud and warm temps to wrap up May: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 4:41AM CST
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 4:41AM CST
SASKATOON -- After a few days of showers and cooler temperatures, things heat up for the final weekend of May.
The daytime high Friday will flirt with the 20 degree mark, with a mix of sun and cloud. Things warm up Saturday and peak Sunday, with a high of 28 as we wrap up May.
Hold onto your hat on Sunday though, as winds could hit 50 km/h.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 19
Evening: 14
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 23
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 28