SASKATOON -- This is the weekend to get outside and have some fun as there’s plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures on tap.

The expected high on Friday is 28. Be safe out there though, as the UV Index is 8, or Very High. The warm weather continues, with a high of 27 Saturday. There is a small chance of evening showers, but those should dry up Sunday, with more sunshine and a high of 24.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 28

Evening: 13

Saturday - Sunny

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Sunday – Sun and Clouds

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23