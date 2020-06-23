Advertisement
Summertime heat hits the province with highs flirting with thirty: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 6:33AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Bridge City can expect the mercury to rise to 28 degrees Tuesday afternoon with mainly sunny skies.
Scattered thunderstorm activity is possible later in the afternoon, and could continue into Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 28
Evening: 27
Wednesday – Scattered Thunderstorms
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 25
Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 26