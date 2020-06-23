SASKATOON -- The Bridge City can expect the mercury to rise to 28 degrees Tuesday afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

Scattered thunderstorm activity is possible later in the afternoon, and could continue into Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 28

Evening: 27

Wednesday – Scattered Thunderstorms

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26