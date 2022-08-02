Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages

Saskatoon -

An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.

The active weather started around 3 a.m. Tuesday, with a severe thunderstorm waking many, and the sky lit up with lightning.

Water pooled in several areas of the city, including under an overpass on Idylwyld Drive North, leading to vehicles getting stuck. Power was reported to be out in the Haultain and Holliston neighbourhoods but was restored just after 8 a.m., according to the City of Saskatoon.

Environment Canada said it was the same storm that made its way through Alberta that also hit parts of Saskatchewan on Tuesday morning, including Kerrobert, Kindersley, Saskatoon and Humboldt.

Meteorologist Alysa Pederson said it was a slow track but a “pretty intense track."

She said wind speeds were up to 70 kilometres per hour.

“Power poles and trees can be snapped with winds of that speed,” Pederson said.

The Saskatoon Fieldhouse track was closed Tuesday morning for maintenance related to the rain but the City said the issues were expected to be resolved by the afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon or evening.