SASKATOON -- The mercury is set to rise this week as we head into the new season with some heat.

A pleasant 23 degrees waits for us Monday afternoon, with even warmer conditions over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 23 C

Evening: 22 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 10 C

Afternoon High: 27 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 15 C

Afternoon High: 28 C