Summer slowly builds with warmer temperatures on the way: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 5:42AM CST
SASKATOON -- The mercury is set to rise this week as we head into the new season with some heat.
A pleasant 23 degrees waits for us Monday afternoon, with even warmer conditions over the next few days.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 23 C
Evening: 22 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 10 C
Afternoon High: 27 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 15 C
Afternoon High: 28 C