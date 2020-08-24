SASKATOON -- One more week of high temperatures seems to be the general consensus as to what Mother Nature has in store. Temperatures should be at or slightly above the seasonal mark all week, before starting to cool off.

Mainly sunny skies greet us Monday, with moderate winds blowing, and a risk of a stray thunderstorm looms into the evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 27

Evening: 26

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24