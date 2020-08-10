SASKATOON -- With their conventional Theatre in the Park cancelled due to the pandemic, performers at Sum Theatre decided to bring the shows to the people.

"This year because of COVID we couldn’t gather people into crowds and parks so we decided instead of cancelling, to take the show to the streets and bring joy that way," Sum Theatre’s Kristal Peterson explained.

The travelling theatre is called ‘Turn, Turn, Turn’ and kicked off July 28th in Nutana Park. The production runs until August 16th.

The group spends around 45 minutes at each location, roaming the streets as they try their best to entertain and eliminate boredom. Performances feature entertaining options such as puppets, music and storytelling.

