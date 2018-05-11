

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating after a sudden death on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the first nation around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

RCMP says the public may notice an increased police presence in the area while they conduct their investigation.

No further information has been released.

The Ahtahkakoop First Nation is about 68 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.