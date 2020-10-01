SASKATOON -- A nurse from Sturgeon Lake First Nation has received an award for furthering truth and reconciliation in health care.

The Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association awarded Norma Rabbitskin on Wednesday night.

Rabbitskin has been a nurse for 31 years and is being recognized for incorporating cultural practices into primary care.

“It’s to go back to the traditions, revitalizing, awakening the cultural practices. We never lost it. We want to offer traditional approaches as well as western approaches to care,” Rabbitskin said.

She’s now working with other health care professionals on a maternity support program for new mothers and babies.

Sturgeon Lake First Nation is home to about 1,500 people.