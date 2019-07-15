Sturgeon Lake First Nation death considered 'suspicious': RCMP
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 1:47PM CST
RCMP consider a death suspicious after finding a dead male at a home on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.
Prince Albert RCMP and paramedics responded to the death Sunday morning.
There is an increased police presence in the area but there is no threat to public safety, police say.
An autopsy is scheduled for July 18 in Saskatoon. The investigation is ongoing.