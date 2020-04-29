SASKATOON -- The City of Prince Albert has commissioned a study to look at possible short-term solutions to reduce the amount of lead in the water reaching homeowners in neighbourhoods built before 1955.

The manager of capital projects and public works, Wes Hicks, said Prince Albert’s water supply comes from the North Saskatchewan River and is safe. The lead level in Prince Albert’s drinking water when it enters the distribution system is less than 0.00005 mg/L or 199 times lower than the Heath Canada limit.

“There is no lead in our water. We do not deliver water with lead in it. What happens is, for people who have a lead service coming into their house or lead pipes in their house, the lead comes off of those pipes and into the house,” said Hicks.

The city is doing the study to prepare for a possible reduction in the acceptable lead levels by the province. Health Canada reduced the lead levels from 0.010 mg/L to 0.005 mg/L. The provincial government’s lead levels remain at 0.010 mg/L.

“That would buy us some time as the Canadian regulations for drinking water are changing,” Hicks said.

City Council on Monday approved a contract for the Lead & Corrosion Control in the Water Distribution System to AECOM Canada Ltd. from Saskatoon for $25,000.

AECOM will analyze the city’s water at the tap to determine if they can adjust the pH to reduce the amount of lead particles that dissolve off lead service connections and pipes.

Those lead particles end up coming out in homes in older neighbourhoods. Plans for the study include laboratory testing of the water and adding elements to change the chemical balance of the water to be less corrosive.

“We will do a pilot test. This pilot test won’t be water that will be going into the system, this would be done just at the water plant,” Hicks said.

The city conducts tests every year on different homes and it gradually replaces lead service connections when workers encounter them. The city also replaces the service lines up to the property line. It’s then up to the homeowner to pay for the replacement of lead pipes on their property that connect water and sewer to the home.

“I know it’s an expensive endeavour to replace the replace the pipes going to the home,” Hicks said. He suggested a less expensive solution is for homeowners to buy get reverse osmosis systems in the home.

GDB Miller Contracting’s Jim Miller says replacing both the waterline and the sewer service lines can run homeowners between $5,000 and $10,000 depending on the distance of the trenching and length of pipes needed.

Hicks said the findings of the study will be released in a report to Prince Albert City Council in December 2020 and the public will learn the details from the study at that time.

The City of Prince Albert is aware of 572 lead service connections.

“That’s going to take many years to replace them all. The report is about a short-term solution,” Hicks said.