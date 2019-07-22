Students from Prince Albert are paddling their way to new experiences by taking part in a canoe trip from Fort Carlton to Prince Albert as part of the River Runners program.

The annual three-day trek takes students aged 13-18 out with a group of chaperones from the Prince Albert Police Service to learn how to canoe, camp, and survive in the wilderness, according to Special Constable Kelleen Wolfe from the Prince Albert Police Service.

“It keeps them out of their comfort zone and it shows them that their actually capable of doing hard things or new things,” Wolfe said.

One of the participants, Owen Malenfant, isn’t new to this journey having joined the River Runners trek last year. He said it’s been a great opportunity for him to learn new skills and he’d like to give others that same chance.

“I just really like it and I just want to keep coming back,” Malenfant said. “Eventually I want to become a chaperone and be able to go and take other kids out too.”

Malenfant said although it’s hard work anyone can take part and the main goal is just getting to the end.

The students take part in leadership activities and wilderness tasks, but according to Wolfe, it’s mostly about having fun.

Wolfe said for some of the kids this trip is their only opportunity all summer to take a holiday or explore outside the city.

The program is at no cost for the families making it accessible to any teen in the community who is interested in getting outside, learning new skills, and making new friends.

This year the program has expanded to 21 participants, adding a second three-day trip the following week.