

CTV Saskatoon





Hillcrest Funeral Home and Cemetery held its 17th annual Duck Launch event on Wednesday, releasing 22 ducks into their pond.

Teachers from 10 classrooms welcomed pairs of ducklings where the students chose names and raised them for four weeks.

The fully grown ducks were paraded to the pond for their first swim.

“The kids learn lots of lessons, they learn a lot about animal care, obviously,” Hillcrest director Jamie Rugg said.

“A little bit of a deeper, more subtle lesson, would be the lesson of letting go. We encourage people to come to Hillcrest it’s a beautiful location it’s like a park and a cemetery, it’s not a scary place.”