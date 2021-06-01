PRINCE ALBERT -- Some students and staff at Redwing Public School outside of Prince Albert are required to self-isolate after cases of COVID-19 in Grade 2 and Grade 5 classrooms.

The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division of the positive test results. Those in the impacted classrooms are required to self-isolate until June 11.

Remote learning programs will be provided to those students, while in-person learning will continue for the rest of the school.