Students and staff honoured where moose crashed into Saskatoon school

SASKATOON -

Weeks after a moose crashed through a window and into a classroom in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Conservation Officers honoured the students and teachers for their quick reaction.

On Tuesday, members of the Saskatoon Police Service’s (SPS) School Resource Unit, alongside conservation officers with the Ministry of Environment, were special guests at a school assembly at Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, to honour the 12 students who were present in the room where a moose crashed through the classroom window on Nov. 4.

The assembly also recognized the before and after school staff and the teachers who sprung into action to make sure the children were safe when the moose crashed in.

Students and staff all received small gifts from SPS, the Saskatchewan Association of Conservation Officers and Sylvia Fedoruk School.