Student removed from Sask. school due to social media post: official

Saskatchewan RCMP say officers attended Father Porte Memorial Denesuline School in Black Lake around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a threat towards the school.

“The school’s lockdown protocol was initiated during the investigation and was lifted once officers determined there was no credible threat present,” said the RCMP in a statement to CTV News.

Athabasca Denelsuline Education Authority director Gerry Guillet says he was made aware of a social media post by a high school student from the school and the RCMP were notified due to its threatening nature.

Guillet says the student did not have a weapon in their possession when he was removed from the school by RCMP.

Parents were notified of the incident in a Facebook post on the school’s page.

Parents were also asked to pick up their children from the school Tuesday morning due to a failure in the heating system at the school says Guillet.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.