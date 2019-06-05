

Jacob Carr, CTV Saskatoon





A University of Regina masters student is working with Meewasin Valley Authority to search for the invasive Prussian carp.

“The carp will contribute to the decline of native species’ populations, and have the potential to do some major damage to Saskatchewan’s aquatic ecosystem,” Shayna Hamilton said.

The fish, according to studies, can overtake 95 per cent of an ecosystem in as little as 10 years. The species’ cloning abilities means it can reproduce at four times the rate of other fish in an ecosystem.

Hamilton and MVA staff searched Wednesday along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River; no carp were found and the search will continue in 11 different locations.

Hamilton also encourages anglers and fishers to report any suspicious fish they might find by sending a photo, location, date and contact information to reportinvasivecarp@swf.sk.ca