

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





People waiting for the bus at 12th Street and Broadway avenue are going to have a colourful new spot to take shelter from the rain.

The Nutana Collegiate students who designed the art on the shelter were inspired by Elder Henry Lafond and his teachings of community, connection, life, beauty and love.

“First Harry Lafond told us a bunch of stories to give us some ideas about it,” student Faith Willetts said. Much of the design is about nature and the changing of the seasons, showing plants and animals, she said.

It also shows traditional Indigenous symbols and art on the four brightly coloured metal panels.

The shelter will stand for years to come as a symbol of Indigenous heritage and to remind people of the natural beuty in these lands.

The unveiling of the structure comes just in time for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.