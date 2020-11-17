SASKATOON -- A wide sweeping warm front is churning northward with snowfall warnings in effect across Saskatchewan's North.

Further south the mixing air masses are bringing thick morning fog, which should dissipate once the winds pick up. Mild air continues to be present throughout the day on Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy.

High: -2

Evening: -3

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -8