Strong winds usher in warmer air, as temperatures approach zero: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 5:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- A wide sweeping warm front is churning northward with snowfall warnings in effect across Saskatchewan's North.
Further south the mixing air masses are bringing thick morning fog, which should dissipate once the winds pick up. Mild air continues to be present throughout the day on Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy.
High: -2
Evening: -3
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 2
Thursday – Snow Showers
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -8