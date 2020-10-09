Advertisement
Strong winds usher in cooler air ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 5:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Bridge City should see a daytime temperature just barely into double digits Friday.
However, the see-saw returns to the other side Saturday, as we look to soar with a high in the mid-twenties. Beyond that a more sustained and pronounced cooldown awaits.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 11
Evening: 9
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 26
Sunday – PM Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 11