SASKATOON -- The Bridge City should see a daytime temperature just barely into double digits Friday.

However, the see-saw returns to the other side Saturday, as we look to soar with a high in the mid-twenties. Beyond that a more sustained and pronounced cooldown awaits.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 11

Evening: 9

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 26

Sunday – PM Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 11