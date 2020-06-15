Advertisement
Strong winds the constant on a Monday full of sunshine, clouds and rain: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, June 15, 2020 7:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- Morning sunshine will be pushed away by a band of showers which could roll through the Bridge City before noon. After that, a mix of sun and cloud with sustained winds around 30 km/h will continue nto the early evening.
Cooler air is on its way to Saskatchewan this week, with more showers expected over the next 4 or 5 days.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Showers / Wind
High: 22 C
Evening: 21 C
Tuesday – PM Showers
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 18 C
Wednesday – Rain
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 15 C