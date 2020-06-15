SASKATOON -- Morning sunshine will be pushed away by a band of showers which could roll through the Bridge City before noon. After that, a mix of sun and cloud with sustained winds around 30 km/h will continue nto the early evening.

Cooler air is on its way to Saskatchewan this week, with more showers expected over the next 4 or 5 days.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Showers / Wind

High: 22 C

Evening: 21 C

Tuesday – PM Showers

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 18 C

Wednesday – Rain

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 15 C