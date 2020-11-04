Advertisement
Strong winds roll across the Prairies, but the mild air remains: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 6:12AM CST
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 6:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- We’ll see another day of double digit daytime highs Wednesday. In fact, we'll see two of them before the weather shifts on Friday.
If you’re missing snow, you don’t need to wait long, as it looks like the weekend will bring some flurries to the Saskatoon region.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 12
Evening: 7
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 18
Friday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 6