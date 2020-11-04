SASKATOON -- We’ll see another day of double digit daytime highs Wednesday. In fact, we'll see two of them before the weather shifts on Friday.

If you’re missing snow, you don’t need to wait long, as it looks like the weekend will bring some flurries to the Saskatoon region.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 12

Evening: 7

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 18

Friday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 6