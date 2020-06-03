Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Strong winds return to Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 5:48AM CST
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 5:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- An advancing low pressure system is bringing gusting winds Wednesday. In Saskatoon, they could top the 80 km/h mark into the afternoon.
Rain clouds come along for the ride, though they are expected to miss the Bridge City to the north. Things should clear out with more moderate winds into the overnight period.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 18 C
Evening: 17 C
Thursday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 8 C
Afternoon High: 17 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4 C
Afternoon High: 19 C