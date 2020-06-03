SASKATOON -- An advancing low pressure system is bringing gusting winds Wednesday. In Saskatoon, they could top the 80 km/h mark into the afternoon.

Rain clouds come along for the ride, though they are expected to miss the Bridge City to the north. Things should clear out with more moderate winds into the overnight period.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 18 C

Evening: 17 C

Thursday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 8 C

Afternoon High: 17 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4 C

Afternoon High: 19 C