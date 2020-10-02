Advertisement
Strong winds return to our region with gusts up to 40 km/h: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 5:54AM CST
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 5:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Bridge City sits at the intersection of blue skies and cloud coverage, with the latter winning out later this afternoon.
Things stay cool through Saturday, with warmer air returning Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny.
High: 16
Evening: 13
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 21