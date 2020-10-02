SASKATOON -- The Bridge City sits at the intersection of blue skies and cloud coverage, with the latter winning out later this afternoon.

Things stay cool through Saturday, with warmer air returning Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny.

High: 16

Evening: 13

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 21