SASKATOON -- Sunshine takes center stage once again across Saskatchewan, and by late afternoon the winds will begin to relent.

As evening falls clouds arrive, marking the end of our twenty-plus degree weather. Overnight showers are possible as cooler air pushes in.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 21

Evening: 18

Saturday – Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 13