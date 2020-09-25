Advertisement
Strong winds continue Friday morning as we wait for a shift in the weather: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, September 25, 2020 5:55AM CST
SASKATOON -- Sunshine takes center stage once again across Saskatchewan, and by late afternoon the winds will begin to relent.
As evening falls clouds arrive, marking the end of our twenty-plus degree weather. Overnight showers are possible as cooler air pushes in.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 21
Evening: 18
Saturday – Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 13
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 13