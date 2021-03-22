SASKATOON -- As the winds relent a system carrying some moisture is set to cross us, bringing the potential of sleet or light snow to our region.

Things cool into Tuesday and remain unsettled as the rest of the week bounces by.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Wind / PM Sleet

High: 5

Evening: 4

Tuesday – Mainly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -7