Strong winds continue across Saskatchewan, calming around Noon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 6:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- As the winds relent a system carrying some moisture is set to cross us, bringing the potential of sleet or light snow to our region.
Things cool into Tuesday and remain unsettled as the rest of the week bounces by.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Wind / PM Sleet
High: 5
Evening: 4
Tuesday – Mainly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -2
Wednesday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -7