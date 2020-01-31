SASKATOON -- It’s another mild day temperature-wise, with highs reaching into plus territory.

We’ll see mainly sunny skies last well into the afternoon. Things look even warmer into Saturday, before cooling Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 1 C

Evening: -2 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: 3 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy/Windy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: -5 C