Strong winds blow the clouds away: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, January 31, 2020 6:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’s another mild day temperature-wise, with highs reaching into plus territory.
We’ll see mainly sunny skies last well into the afternoon. Things look even warmer into Saturday, before cooling Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 1 C
Evening: -2 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: 3 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy/Windy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: -5 C