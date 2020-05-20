SASKATOON -- The clouds are menacing Wednesday morning with moisture ready to rupture. Winds will be gusting upwards of 50 km/h at times.

Temperatures themselves won’t be too bad as we should reach twenty degrees this afternoon. Overnight, the rain intensifies in the Bridge City.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Scattered Thunderstorms / Wind

High: 20 C

Evening: 18 C

Thursday – AM Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 13 C

Afternoon High: 22 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 7 C

Afternoon High: 18 C