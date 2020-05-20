Strong winds and scattered thundershowers roll across Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 5:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- The clouds are menacing Wednesday morning with moisture ready to rupture. Winds will be gusting upwards of 50 km/h at times.
Temperatures themselves won’t be too bad as we should reach twenty degrees this afternoon. Overnight, the rain intensifies in the Bridge City.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Scattered Thunderstorms / Wind
High: 20 C
Evening: 18 C
Thursday – AM Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 13 C
Afternoon High: 22 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 7 C
Afternoon High: 18 C