SASKATOON --

A sunny start in Saskatoon will be covered up by clouds and potentially some scattered rainfall.

Winds will play a big factor in our forecast Wednesday, with gusts expected between 50-70 km/h. Overnight we should see a clearing trend develop from the west.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy / Wind

High: 16 C

Evening: 13 C

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 5 C

Afternoon High: 17 C

Friday – Cloudy

Morning Low: 5 C

Afternoon High: 19 C