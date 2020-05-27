Strong winds and scattered showers: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:39AM CST
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 6:39AM CST
SASKATOON --
A sunny start in Saskatoon will be covered up by clouds and potentially some scattered rainfall.
Winds will play a big factor in our forecast Wednesday, with gusts expected between 50-70 km/h. Overnight we should see a clearing trend develop from the west.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy / Wind
High: 16 C
Evening: 13 C
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 5 C
Afternoon High: 17 C
Friday – Cloudy
Morning Low: 5 C
Afternoon High: 19 C