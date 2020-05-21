Strong winds and scattered showers: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:41AM CST
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 6:41AM CST
SASKATOON -- Gusting winds could reach 65 km/h Thursday. Temperatures are expected to push into the twenties.
As evening overtakes, the risk of thundershowers returns. After that we can expect a slight cool down with a much dryer weekend ahead.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Showers / Wind
High: 22 C
Evening: 20 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -7 C
Afternoon High: 19 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4 C
Afternoon High: 16 C