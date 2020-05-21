SASKATOON -- Gusting winds could reach 65 km/h Thursday. Temperatures are expected to push into the twenties.

As evening overtakes, the risk of thundershowers returns. After that we can expect a slight cool down with a much dryer weekend ahead.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Showers / Wind

High: 22 C

Evening: 20 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: 19 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4 C

Afternoon High: 16 C