Strong winds and cooler daytime highs: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 4:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’ll still be a warm one in Saskatoon Friday, just not as stifling hot as it has been the last few days.
Steady winds are expected in the region into the weekend, getting up to 50km an hour Friday. There’s a light chance of rain through Sunday. We should see daytime highs in the low-to-mid-twenties.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 24
Evening: 14
Saturday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 25
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 11
Afternoon High: 22