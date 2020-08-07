SASKATOON -- It’ll still be a warm one in Saskatoon Friday, just not as stifling hot as it has been the last few days.

Steady winds are expected in the region into the weekend, getting up to 50km an hour Friday. There’s a light chance of rain through Sunday. We should see daytime highs in the low-to-mid-twenties.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 24

Evening: 14

Saturday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22