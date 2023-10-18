Striking Prince Albert workers reject city's 'final offer'

Striking municipal workers in Prince Albert roundly rejected the city’s tentative agreement on Tuesday, with 81 per cent of CUPE 882 members saying no to the deal.

“We hope this will send a strong message to city council. Your workers are standing united and demanding respect,” said Mira Lewis, CUPE national representative.

The union has been on strike for more than five weeks. This was the second attempt at a vote on what the city has called its final offer.

The previous vote was halted and the ballots destroyed after the city told the negotiating team on voting day that it was planning on changing a number of positions, including moving some clerks into a call centre established during the strike.

CUPE says substantive changes to the working conditions of its members need to be negotiated with the employees.

“We hope that administration takes this to heart and immediately returns to the bargaining table prepared to offer a meaningful deal,” said Lewis.

The bargaining committee is calling on the Ministry of Labour-appointed mediator Kristin Anderson to set up new bargaining dates, CUPE says.

CUPE 882 has been without a contract since December 2021, and on strike since Sept. 11.

The strike has affected services at City Hall, EA Rawlinson Centre, Frank Dunn Pool, Alfred Jenkins Field House and the Art Hauser Centre.

Lewis says the union wants to settle this process quickly.

“We encourage residents that are concerned about this lengthy job action to contact city council to demand they treat their workers with respect and come back to the table prepared to negotiate in good faith.”