Striking Saskatoon Co-Op employees are voting on a new offer from the company Friday.

A series of meetings are planned where close to 900 workers will be able to vote on the offer.

The company says this latest offer includes a revised two-tier wage structure, which has been the central issue during the labour dispute.

The union objected to the Co-Op’s plan to place newly hired staff on a different pay scale than current staff.

Voting is expected to continue into the evening.