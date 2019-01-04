Striking Co-Op workers to vote on new offer
A Co-op gas bar in Saskatoon.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 12:24PM CST
Striking Saskatoon Co-Op employees are voting on a new offer from the company Friday.
A series of meetings are planned where close to 900 workers will be able to vote on the offer.
The company says this latest offer includes a revised two-tier wage structure, which has been the central issue during the labour dispute.
The union objected to the Co-Op’s plan to place newly hired staff on a different pay scale than current staff.
Voting is expected to continue into the evening.