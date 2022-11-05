'Strengthening Saskatoon’s economy': Government injects funding to support women entrepreneurs

Saskatoon’s Open Door Society has received government funding for its digital literacy program, which helps women in the tech business.

The money will be used for those in the Women’s Business Hub (WBH) to support start-up businesses of immigrant women using the Global Marketplace, an online e-commerce platform. It will come from the Jobs and Growth Fund through the Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan).

“Thanks to PrairiesCan for the valuable boost to our Women’s Business Hub and its digital training program. Greater digital literacy will allow the women supported by our programming to grow their business by accessing more sales opportunities, in Saskatoon and across the country,” Ali Abukar, CEO of the Saskatoon Open Door Society, said in a news release.

The funding is repayable but interest-free, according to the website.

“Our Government is building an inclusive economy that works for everyone and initiatives like the Saskatoon Open Door Society’s program assisting women in developing digital literacy skills and adopting new technologies help make this a reality,” Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan said in a news release.

“This program will help support and increase the participation of immigrant and refugee women in our economy, as well as assist them in creating sustainable and successful businesses enabling them to share their knowledge and skills in their communities, strengthening Saskatoon’s economy.”