

CTV Saskatoon





Some wild weather hit some Saskatchewan communities on Thursday evening. Streets in Warman were completely underwater.

A resident tells CTV News a “notify-now” alert was sent out about possible flooding.

In the southeast corner of the province, heavy rain and hail knocked out power in a number of communities, including Estevan, Carnduff, Redvers, Carlyle and Tribune.

The storm also affected power at the boundary dam power station. There had been rumours that a fire had broken out at the power station, but the Estevan fire department told CTV News that there had not been a fire.

Crews continue working to restore power there, and in surrounding communities.