Streets flood in Warman after rainstorm
A street in Warman is flooded after a storm on June 14, 2018. (CREDIT: JENNIFER JELLICOE)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 8:49AM CST
Some wild weather hit some Saskatchewan communities on Thursday evening. Streets in Warman were completely underwater.
A resident tells CTV News a “notify-now” alert was sent out about possible flooding.
In the southeast corner of the province, heavy rain and hail knocked out power in a number of communities, including Estevan, Carnduff, Redvers, Carlyle and Tribune.
The storm also affected power at the boundary dam power station. There had been rumours that a fire had broken out at the power station, but the Estevan fire department told CTV News that there had not been a fire.
Crews continue working to restore power there, and in surrounding communities.