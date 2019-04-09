

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon city crews are in spring cleaning mode this week.

With warmer temperatures setting in, the city will be sweeping streets and repairing potholes.

Using asphalt mix, crews will begin patching potholes first on high-priority streets. The city will also fix cuts in the road caused by water main repairs.

Over the next four weeks, crews will also be sweeping high-traffic roads, clearing driving lanes of dust and debris from the snow.

Crews will start sweeping residential streets in May.