The Strawberry Ranch, near Saskatoon, has announced it will stop growing strawberries.

The ranch has been growing strawberries for the last 37 years, but its owners are now remodelling the business.

“We are simply adjusting our lives to make room for spending more time with our family,” Ann and Ben Epp told CTV News, adding that growing strawberries in Saskatchewan was a challenge.

As part of the remodelling, the Epps say they plan to expand the ranch’s corn maze.

The corn maze is set to open Aug. 1.