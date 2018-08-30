Stove fire causes damage to apartment suite
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 7:48AM CST
No one was injured after an apartment fire in Saskatoon on Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Avenue H South around 9:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found thick smoke coming from a second floor suite.
The residents of the building were evacuated, and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
An investigator has determined that the fire started on the stove. Damage is estimated at $30,000.