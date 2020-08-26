SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon artist and art educator is using her work as a way to discuss difficult topics and in turn, make a difference.

Monique Martin, who has been an artist all of her life, said her goal isn’t to sell her art but to share concepts with people.

“Telling the stories that change people’s lives and make them analyze their own life,” she said.

Her artwork has been featured in more than 240 exhibitions all over the world, including Paris, New York and across Canada.

Her art takes many different forms from paintings to clay sculptures, wood carvings and even interactive, life-size installations.

Martin said she does extensive research before she starts a project, sometimes taking up to two years.

One of her latest projects is a series about dandelions and how they represent resilience and strength — something she said people have had to have during COVID-19.

Martin said her goal is to challenge people to look at things they would normally overlook and see a deeper meaning.

“I am talking about some of the issues that people don’t want to talk about. Like the dandelion weed where we dismiss someone just like we do with racism, good, bad, we make those split-second decisions. People don’t always want to think about that but I put it in front of them as an art form to maybe make it a little more palatable to talk about or think about,” she said.

In addition to creating her own artwork, Martin has taught at Georges Vanier Catholic Fine Arts School in Saskatoon for 26 years.

Martin takes her students outside the classroom to create art in the community.

She’s done a number of projects with her students including creating a digital mural at the Saskatoon Airport, painting murals in the children’s ward of Royal University Hospital, and creating banners for Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

“I can take them into the community and make them feel like they’re part of it. And I think that changes how they interact with people in the community. And how they have a sense of community and they maybe don’t do graffiti, they’re maybe better at night time, they’re maybe more giving, they may volunteer later in life because they’ve had that exposure,” Martin said.

Martin has been recognized as CTV’s Hometown Hero for all of the work she’s done in the community both as an artist and as a teacher.

Maia Stark, a former student of Martin’s, said it’s a title that’s well-deserved.

“Monique is just an incredible example of the kind of educators there are in this province,” she said.

“She never underestimated the intelligence or emotional capacity of her students. She wasn’t afraid to talk about the content behind art. I just felt a lot of respect from her.”

Stark is now one of the exhibitions coordinators at the Saskatchewan Craft Council and a practicing artist.

One thing Martin said she aims to pass on to her students is to not be afraid of change and taking risks.

“I don’t hang on to the same idea because it’s successful. I take risks every day with ideas and I take risks every day with mediums in my studio because if I did the same, same, same, I’m not really changing how people see the world, I’m not changing as an artist, I’m not growing.”

Martin recently began exploring songwriting as a new medium to share her ideas.

“It is a wonderful medium for me for some of the things I can’t say through paint or print or sculpture,” she said.

“We wrote a song, ‘Come Back Stronger,’ that’s about the dandelion that totally fits with COVID and how we have to come back stronger, we have to be resilient. So a lot of the work matches my paintings.”

Each year, Martin also chooses a charity to centre a project around.

In November, she’ll be selling silk screens with poppies and clay bowls with poppies, forget-me-nots and leaves on it, with 75 per cent of the proceeds going towards Canadian veterans.

“I think as an artist it’s important to give back, not so much maybe through auctions and those kinds of things but more relatable, connected projects.”

Martin said she wouldn’t be the artist or teacher she is today without the support from the community.

“If there wasn’t a community behind me, sponsoring with materials and giving us space to do things and all of that, how could I be a hero? How could I be here right now?”