SASKATOON -- An investigation that began as a result of a report to police about a stolen vehicle ended in charges against one man and two boys allegedly responsible for a series of break and enters, weapons trafficking, theft and property offences, Greenwater RCMP say.

From Sept. 26 to 29 several crimes were committed in the Kelvington, Archerwill and Wadena areas including:

Break and enter into 10 homes and garages

Break and enter into eight vehicles

Theft of two vehicles

Theft of three long-barreled guns

Theft of one compound bow and arrows

Theft of more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition

Greenwater RCMP have recovered both stolen vehicles, the compound bow and arrows and ammunition.

Officers also recovered two stolen guns which had been sawed-off, RCMP say. The third has yet to be found.

Blaze Ahpay, 21, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a court order and possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Rose Valley on Nov. 13.

Two boys have been charged with a combined 43 offences, which include break and enter and vehicle theft. One youth was remanded and remains in custody. The other was remanded and released Oct. 9.

Police continue to search for two additional suspects.