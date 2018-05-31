

CTV Saskatoon





A woman who Saskatoon police say drove a stolen vehicle into oncoming traffic and nearly hit an unmarked cop cruiser is facing charges.

The 19-year-old swerved into the oncoming lanes on the 2500 block of 33rd Street West early Thursday morning, at about 5 a.m., according to police. She fled in the vehicle, which was later discovered to be stolen, after nearly crashing into the unmarked police vehicle.

She was arrested near 33rd Street and Kensington Road, after, police said, the vehicle crashed into a pole and was spotted “doing circles.”

Charges against her include dangerous driving and possession of stolen property over $5,000.