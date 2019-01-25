

CTV Saskatoon





A kitten reported stolen from the Saskatoon SPCA Thursday was returned to the shelter later in the day.

Captain Crunch is “healthy and unharmed, and our staff is overwhelmed with gratitude for the work our local media, veterinary clinics, and concerned community members have done to help spread the word,” spokeswoman Jasmine Hanson said in a news release.

The shelter has released photos from security cameras of the people suspected of stealing the cat.