A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a car chase on Saturday night.

Police got reports of an erratic driver in a stolen, black Audi TT at Stone Bridge Common and Hartley Rd. around 9 p.m.

Officers used a tire deflation device successfully at Highway 11 and Grasswood Rd. The car ended up in a ditch near Floral Rd. and Range Rd. 3045, where it caught on fire.

The man got out of the car and fled on foot to a nearby farm yard, where he was arrested with help from the K9 unit.

Fire crews dealt with the blaze and it did not spread beyond the car.

The man is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, evade police and breach of recognizance. He will appear before a Justice of the Peace on Sunday.