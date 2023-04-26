'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault

Quin Squair smiles in this undated family handout photo. Saskatchewan RCMP say they have charged five people after Squair was assaulted and died last week. Two of the suspects have been arrested and officers are looking for the other three. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Mellissa Squair) Quin Squair smiles in this undated family handout photo. Saskatchewan RCMP say they have charged five people after Squair was assaulted and died last week. Two of the suspects have been arrested and officers are looking for the other three. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Mellissa Squair)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London