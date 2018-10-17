While it’s now legal to buy recreational cannabis in Canada, CTV News discovered some consumers still fear the stigma attached to the drug.

Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop in Martensville, the only store open in the Saskatoon-area on legalization day, had a steady lineup of people all day but many didn’t want speak with CTV or have their faces shown on camera.

The man who made history with the first purchase at the store – at nearly $400 – also didn’t want to comment.

But the third customer did.

“There’s nothing wrong with it,” Allan Kennedy said.

“It feels like there’s something wrong with it but you think about it and you’re fine once you get in there, and you know you’re not going to get in trouble when you leave.”

Kennedy uses medical marijuana for pain and until today ordered it online. He was expecting to be able to see and touch the products but that wasn’t the case.

Still, he says it’s more convenient to buy in-store because he doesn’t have to wait for shipments in the mail and can buy smaller amounts to test our products. He’s trying out two new products, spending $90 on seven grams. That’s about the same price he pays online, but more than the typical street prices of about $10 per gram.

“These guys are making money today for sure,” said another customer, Peter Stinson.

“It’s not a deal. We’re paying the taxman and that’s fair enough for the convenience.”

Another customer, who didn’t want to give his name to CTV, said he paid $350 for an ounce that would typically cost him around $200.

Natasha Perkins, chief marketing officer for Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop, said opening in general, let alone on time, was a lot of work.

“It’s not just four walls and a sign. We have to train staff, you have to ensure that you meet all the compliance regulations – everything from security provisions in the store to ensuring that your logistics and procurement practices are in line.

While the bud-tenders are there to help customers, Jimmy’s stresses that staff aren’t doctors.

“You should always seek medical advice from your health practitioner. But we are here and we’re educated on our products.”

As of Wednesday The City of Saskatoon only licensed one cannabis retail store, which is Living Skies Cannabis on 3rd Ave S.

There are seven retailers in Saskatoon but no shops were open on legalization day.

Staff at Jimmy’s have decided to close the doors two hours early at 7 p.m. to ensure customers have the best experience. They are optimistic about not running out of product but say it’s an hour-by-hour situation.

A couple hours after opening the storefront, Jimmy’s made a decision to push back their online sales as it waits for Canada Post and Health Canada to sort out their terms of service to ensure regulations are being followed, especially when it comes to age restrictions.

“We are also in discussion with other shipping service providers,” the statement from Jimmy’s said.

The Martensville location is one two stores the company opened in Saskatchewan Wednesday. The store in the Battlefords opened on legalization day, the Estevan location is set to open Oct. 31, and the store in Moosomin is scheduled to open Dec. 15.