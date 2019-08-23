

CTV News Saskatoon





Health Canada has seized a "quite substantial" amount of several unauthorized sexual enhancement pills from Saskatoon shop For Lovers Only.

"Inspectors constantly visit stores randomly," including vaping stores and natural health shops, a Health Canada spokesperson told CTV News.

"If a product is deemed suspicious, (we) won't hesitate to seize."

The products may contain one or more prescription drugs, possibly at doses exceeding the maximum recommended amount, and unauthorized substances, Health Canada says.

They may also contain ingredients not listed on the label, raising the chance of dangerous allergic reactions and interactions with other medications and food, or a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.

The affected products include:

7K

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Black Stallion 5000

Blue Diamond

Jaguar 30000

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Lucky Lady

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Rhino Ultimate 3500

Slam

Stiff Rox

Super Panther 7K

Titanium 4000

Retailers have a responsibility to order products approved in Canada, the spokesperson said.

Products that make any sort of health claim "must have an authorization from Health Canada."

Health Canada advises to stop using the products and to report any health product adverse events or complaints.

Consumers should also read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada.