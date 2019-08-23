Stiff Rox, Lucky Lady among unauthorized sexual enhancement pills seized from Saskatoon shop
Saskatoon shop For Lovers Only. (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 1:16PM CST
Health Canada has seized a "quite substantial" amount of several unauthorized sexual enhancement pills from Saskatoon shop For Lovers Only.
"Inspectors constantly visit stores randomly," including vaping stores and natural health shops, a Health Canada spokesperson told CTV News.
"If a product is deemed suspicious, (we) won't hesitate to seize."
The products may contain one or more prescription drugs, possibly at doses exceeding the maximum recommended amount, and unauthorized substances, Health Canada says.
They may also contain ingredients not listed on the label, raising the chance of dangerous allergic reactions and interactions with other medications and food, or a dangerous ingredient or combination of ingredients.
The affected products include:
- 7K
- Alien Power Platinum 11000
- Black Stallion 5000
- Blue Diamond
- Jaguar 30000
- Kangaroo Ultra 3000
- Lucky Lady
- Poseidon Platinum 3500
- Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
- Rhino Ultimate 3500
- Slam
- Stiff Rox
- Super Panther 7K
- Titanium 4000
Retailers have a responsibility to order products approved in Canada, the spokesperson said.
Products that make any sort of health claim "must have an authorization from Health Canada."
Health Canada advises to stop using the products and to report any health product adverse events or complaints.
Consumers should also read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada.