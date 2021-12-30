'Stick to close family, friends': Shahab explains how to stay safe this weekend

On Thursday, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab asked residents to celebrate New Year's Eve responsibly.

“Stick to close family, friends, limit to two or three households, connect virtually, small gatherings,” he said.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the province chose not to implement any new COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re continuing to watch our hospitalizations and our intensive care numbers very closely, and we may take further action in the days and weeks ahead,” Premier Scott Moe said at a news conference.

“But we are not today."

As of Thursday, the province had 2,176 active cases - a 204 per cent increase over the past month.

“Wear a mask unless it’s in someone’s house, don’t go to multiple houses, wear a mask even if at a friend or family member's hours," Shahab said.

"We will see a surge but we need to manage the surge and keep it as low as possible."