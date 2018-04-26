The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president is calling on the provincial government to invest in education.

Patrick Maze told teachers at the STF’s annual meeting of council to speak up and mobilize, like they’ve done in the past, and called on the government to “step up” and invest in education.

“The spending required to prop up the job numbers and deliver modest economic growth is starting to add up. Payment for debt servicing is approaching alarming levels,” Maze said.

Minister of Education Gordon Wyant addressed provincial educators for the first time post-provincial budget and stressed the importance of building relationships.

“Money is important — making sure we’re providing the right resources — but having a good working relationship and building trust between our organizations is crucial,” Wyant said.

The relationship between teachers and the provincial government has been strained after $54 million was stripped from the education budget in 2017. The province reinstated $30 million in this year’s budget.

“It shows our commitment to public education — more to do — and I indicated in my speech today that we’re going to be looking at the enrolment projections in the fall to see what other resources our education sector partners need,” Wyant said.

STF president Patrick Maze said inflation, coupled with rising student enrolment and a decline in teaching staff, has put a strain on educators.

“They marshal the resources they have, and they allocate them in a manner that can make the most good. Sometimes that means they run themselves ragged, sometimes their families suffer and work-life balance goes out the window,” Maze said.

STF also announced a new public consultation project Thursday, with the goal of developing a new vision for the future of public education in the province.

The STF will hold its election Friday, where Maze is seeking a third term as president. The meeting will wrap up Saturday afternoon.