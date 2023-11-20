Step Zero: Saskatoon’s Home Energy Map
The City of Saskatoon launched a new program last month to get homeowners thinking about, and possibly making changes to their energy use in the home.
The Home Energy map is an interactive tool that gives each single-family home in Saskatoon a score based on estimated annual energy consumption, providing similar information to what would be found with a costly home energy audit. The map is free to use and homeowners can create an account to get more information and a customized renovation roadmap for their home.
The City of Saskatoon has a target to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions down to net-zero by 2050. Amber Weckworth, the City of Saskatoon’s Manager of Climate, Strategy and Data in the sustainability department, says that residential homes represent 42 per cent of Saskatoon’s emissions profile.
Weckworth says the decision to make energy-saving changes must be made by the homeowners themselves, but the City is offering help.
“We provide education, interactive tools like this one to help homeowners understand energy renovations they can complete and how they will help them save money, as well making their homes more comfortable,” Weckworth says.
MAPPING OUR ENERGY
The map was created by OPEN Technologies, a Vancouver-based company that focuses on the built-environment and its impact on energy consumption and the climate.
“This is step zero. Our call to action for this tool is to give people information, hopefully boost their motivation to make their homes more comfortable and efficient, and connect them to the City’s energy coaches and other supports that can take them though a successful renovation journey,” Donovan Woollard, CEO of OPEN says.
Woollard adds that there are many other programs across Canada prompting homeowners to think about ways to improve their home and prepare for a changing climate. He also says that renovations and retrofits will continue to create local jobs through building upgrades that improve one's environmental footprint.
ENERGY-SAVING COACHING
Pairing with the launch of the home energy map, the city is also offering help for homeowners with how to improve their score through the Energy Coaching Service. “Maybe they’ve already done an energy audit or looked at the energy map and its retrofit roadmap as a starting point, but they need more details and ongoing support. They can call up one of our energy coaches and someone will walk them through what their score means and what they can do next,” Weckworth says.
If they have questions about specifics, like installation help or what a heating pump might cost, all that can be answered by the energy coaches.
“(The coaches) are not a replacement for getting quotes, but it can be an added layer of information as the residents are getting started,” Weckworth adds.
In its first week after launching, the home energy map saw 4600 unique visits and 1800 users claiming their homes to see a detailed retrofit roadmap. Now the number of unique visitors to the site suggest over 10 per cent of all Saskatoon homeowners have accessed the tool.
While the feedback has been positive, and people are excited about understanding their energy consumption, there is some worry about what data was used to create the map. However, Weckworth assures that no private data or utility bill data was used. “It’s all publicly available data that then uses AI to learn from those publicly available databases to make some assumptions and do projections around energy use,” she adds.
The map, as well as the coaching, starts the conversation of energy consumption for single-family homes in Saskatoon and looks ahead to a "low carbon future."
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
SPONSORED
SPONSORED Step Zero: Saskatoon’s Home Energy Map
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top 1 per cent wealthiest responsible for same amount of carbon emissions as bottom 66 per cent
A new report has found that the top one per cent of earners are disproportionately driving the climate crisis, and researchers are calling for substantially higher taxes on income, wealth and corporate profits to fix it.
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
84 more Canadians leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing: Joly
Another 84 Canadians and their family members were able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing today, officials say.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
Regina
-
Thomson family thanks online following after Bella Brave's successful transplant
The social media sensation known as Bella Brave caught up with CTV News since she received a lifesaving bowel transplant.
-
Fajardo throws three touchdowns as Alouettes upset Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
Collision leads to life-threatening injuries for pedestrian: Regina police investigating
A man is battling serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Regina over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
-
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Five arrests made at Israel/Gaza demonstrations Sunday
Calgary Police made five arrests on Sunday as pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds gathered on opposite sides of McLeod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
-
Edmonton Oiler rookie honours mom with first NHL goal for hometown team
Edmonton Oilers rookie James Hamblin has the hockey world talking.
-
Child, 3 adults in hospital after Sunday crash near Edmonton International Airport: EPS
Four people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash near the Edmonton International Airport Sunday night.
Toronto
-
Coroner's inquest set to begin in case of mentally ill man who died in Ontario jail
A coroner's inquest examining the death of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail cell in 2016 is set to begin today.
-
Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
Cody Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes are unlikely Grey Cup champions. Fajardo's 19-yard touchdown pass to Canadian Tyson Philpot rallied Montreal to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.
-
Health care and Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care and taking down Premier Doug Ford were the issues dominating the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate.
Ottawa
-
Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa will spend millions of dollars to fill potholes in 2024
The city of Ottawa will spend an extra $700,000 to fill potholes on roads across the city next year, as crews continue to patch tens of thousands of potholes every year.
-
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa emergency departments
Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor.
Vancouver
-
Phillip found! The Price is Right contestant who lost trip to New Westminster accepts offer to visit for free
After a contestant on The Price is Right lost a trip to New Westminster, the hashtag #SearchForPhillip was born. On Sunday, CTV News found that contestant, an Arizona retiree named Phillip Fitzpatrick.
-
'Stress and anxiety levels are off the charts': Dozens of B.C. farmers devastated by rise in avian flu outbreaks
More than 30 farms in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have tested positive for avian flu, also known as bird flu.
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
Montreal
-
Fajardo throws three touchdowns as Alouettes upset Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win the team's eighth Grey Cup in Hamilton, On.
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria councillor listed among signatories of open letter that cast doubt on Hamas sexual violence
A Victoria city councillor is one of two Canadian politicians whose names appear on a controversial open letter that resulted in the firing of a University of Alberta employee Saturday.
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
B.C. weather: Wind warnings issued on Vancouver Island, freezing rain forecast in Interior
People travelling highway mountain passes in B.C.'s Southern Interior this weekend are being advised to watch out for slippery surfaces as a storm with the potential to bring freezing rain moves through.
Atlantic
-
Rallies for Ukraine, Gaza wars held outside Halifax International Security Forum
The final day of the Halifax International Security saw discussions on war and climate change from speakers and rallies about the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars outside the Westin hotel where the conference was held.
-
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man lost his home in a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
Need to tackle root causes of homelessness, message at national conference
Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh recently returned from a national conference in Halifax on tackling the growing issue across the country of people having no place to call home.
-
Timmins councillors want to clean up the city
At the base of a brand new restaurant in Timmins is a section of land covered in litter.
London
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.