

Alexa Lawlor, CTV Saskatoon





A new boost in funding will help enhance the services of Saskatoon Tribal Council’s harm reduction program.

“The sooner that we can get people tested and hopefully (be) proactive so they don’t end up with the disease, we can actually save some lives here,” Tribal Chief Mark Arcand told CTV News.

A new multi-year funding agreement between the Government of Saskatchewan, Indigenous Services Canada, and the Saskatoon Tribal Council will provide the opportunity to establish services like street outreach, peer engagement, a community needle pick up, and transportation for clients.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is also planning on adding two outreach workers, a health centre director, casual staff for the needle exchange, an immunization and administrative coordinator, and elder services to the STC Health Centre on 20th Street.

Arcand said the funding partnership will help try to prevent against HIV – hopefully bringing the HIV rate down.

The Ministry of Health – through the Saskatchewan Health Authority – and Indigenous Services Canada will contribute $825,000 each between October 2018 and April 2024.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council will be providing in-kind contributions of $50,000 in 2018-19 and $100,000 annually until March 2024.